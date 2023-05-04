Concert : Alexz Johnson 160 Boulevard Lamartine, 4 mai 2023, Salon-de-Provence.

Connue pour sa voix soprano à la Chrissie Hynde, l’actrice, chanteuse et auteur-compositrice Alexz Johnson débute très tôt sa carrière scénique à travers de multiples participations à des concours et festivals canadiens..

2023-05-04 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-04 . EUR.

160 Boulevard Lamartine Place Porte Coucou

Salon-de-Provence 13300 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Known for her Chrissie Hynde-like soprano voice, actress, singer and songwriter Alexz Johnson began her stage career at an early age with multiple appearances in Canadian competitions and festivals.

Conocida por su voz de soprano similar a la de Chrissie Hynde, la actriz, cantante y compositora Alexz Johnson comenzó su carrera en los escenarios a una edad temprana, con múltiples apariciones en concursos y festivales canadienses.

Die Schauspielerin, Sängerin und Songwriterin Alexz Johnson, die für ihre Chrissie-Hynde-ähnliche Sopranstimme bekannt ist, begann ihre Bühnenkarriere schon früh mit zahlreichen Teilnahmen an kanadischen Wettbewerben und Festivals.

