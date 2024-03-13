SALON DE L’APPRENTISSAGE ET ALTERNANCE Casino Municipal Thionville, mercredi 13 mars 2024.

SALON DE L’APPRENTISSAGE ET ALTERNANCE Casino Municipal Thionville
Venez trouver votre apprentissage ou alternance à ce salon, du CAP au BAC +5Tout public
Début : 2024-03-13 13:00:00
fin : 2024-03-13 18:00:00
Casino Municipal 43 rue de Paris
Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est salon.apprentissage@mairie-thionville.fr
