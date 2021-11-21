Pontchâteau Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique, Pontchateau SALON BIEN VIVRE AU NATUREL Pontchâteau Pontchâteau Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Pontchateau

SALON BIEN VIVRE AU NATUREL Pontchâteau, 20 novembre 2021, Pontchâteau. SALON BIEN VIVRE AU NATUREL la Madeleine du Calvaire Salle de l’hippodrome Pontchâteau

2021-11-20 – 2021-11-21 la Madeleine du Calvaire Salle de l’hippodrome

Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique Pontchâteau 2ème édition !

Bien-être, bio, santé, beauté, alimentation, sport, formation, services, habitat…

​50 exposants

14 conférences et ateliers

Dédicaces

Conseils

Animations

Restauration sur place Site : https://www.salon-bien-vivre-au-naturel.com/pontchateau otsi@cc-paysdepontchateau.fr +33 2 40 01 40 10 2ème édition !

Bien-être, bio, santé, beauté, alimentation, sport, formation, services, habitat…

​50 exposants

14 conférences et ateliers

Dédicaces

Conseils

Animations

Restauration sur place Site : https://www.salon-bien-vivre-au-naturel.com/pontchateau la Madeleine du Calvaire Salle de l’hippodrome Pontchâteau

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-08 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Pontchateau Autres Lieu Pontchâteau Adresse la Madeleine du Calvaire Salle de l'hippodrome Ville Pontchâteau lieuville la Madeleine du Calvaire Salle de l'hippodrome Pontchâteau