SALON BIEN VIVRE AU NATUREL Pontchâteau, 20 novembre 2021, Pontchâteau.

SALON BIEN VIVRE AU NATUREL la Madeleine du Calvaire Salle de l’hippodrome Pontchâteau
2021-11-20 – 2021-11-21 la Madeleine du Calvaire Salle de l’hippodrome
Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique Pontchâteau

  2ème édition !
Bien-être, bio, santé, beauté, alimentation, sport, formation, services, habitat…
​50 exposants
14 conférences et ateliers
Dédicaces
Conseils
Animations
Restauration sur place

Site : https://www.salon-bien-vivre-au-naturel.com/pontchateau

otsi@cc-paysdepontchateau.fr +33 2 40 01 40 10

la Madeleine du Calvaire Salle de l’hippodrome Pontchâteau
