FESTIVAL D’AUTOMNE 2023 « Polar, sorcières et soupe au potiron »- Atelier créatif Salmiech, 31 octobre 2023, Salmiech.

Salmiech,Aveyron

9h-16h30 (mairie) Sur deux jours. CONFECTION DE MARIONNETTES « théâtre et silhouettes » (thème des sorcières) MEve Tiry. Dès 7 ans. Gratuit. Restitution 18h à la mairie. Ouvert à tous..

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-11-01 . EUR.

Salmiech 12120 Aveyron Occitanie



9am-4.30pm (town hall) Over two days. Puppet making « theater and silhouettes » (witches theme) MEve Tiry. Ages 7 and up. Free admission. Restitution 18h at the town hall. Open to all.

de 9.00 a 16.30 h (ayuntamiento) Durante dos días. Creación de marionetas « teatro y siluetas » (tema brujas) MEve Tiry. A partir de 7 años. Entrada gratuita. Regreso a las 18 h en el ayuntamiento. Abierto a todos.

9.00-16.30 Uhr (Rathaus) An zwei Tagen. MARIONETTENHERSTELLUNG « Theater und Silhouetten » (Thema Hexen) MEve Tiry. Ab 7 Jahren. Kostenlos. Rückgabe 18 Uhr im Rathaus. Offen für alle.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE PARELOUP LEVEZOU