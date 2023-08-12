« Passions & Talents, 12 août 2023, Salles-Curan.

De 10h à 18h à la salle des fêtes, entrée libre. Exposition de créations, échange et partage d’expériences, de techniques et savoirs faire créatifs. Informations: 06 64 77 61 82..

2023-08-12 à ; fin : 2023-08-13 . EUR.

Salles-Curan 12410 Aveyron Occitanie



From 10 am to 6 pm at the village hall, free entrance. Exhibition of creations, exchange and sharing of experiences, techniques and creative know-how. Information: 06 64 77 61 82.

De 10 a 18 horas en la sala de fiestas del pueblo, con entrada gratuita. Exposición de creaciones, intercambio y puesta en común de experiencias, técnicas y habilidades creativas. Información: 06 64 77 61 82.

Von 10 bis 18 Uhr in der Festhalle, freier Eintritt. Ausstellung von Kreationen, Austausch und Weitergabe von Erfahrungen, Techniken und kreativem Know-how. Informationen: 06 64 77 61 82.

Mise à jour le 2022-10-28 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE PARELOUP LEVEZOU