JOURNÉES SCIENTIFIQUES EN MINERVOIS : ATELIERS CALLIGRAPHIE Salle socioculturelle Siran, 11 novembre 2023, Siran.
Siran,Hérault
Dans le cadre des J-S-M vennez decouvrir l’art de la calligraphie.
Salle socioculturelle
Siran 34210 Hérault Occitanie
Come and discover the art of calligraphy as part of the J-S-M festival
Venga a descubrir el arte de la caligrafía en el marco de las celebraciones del J-S-M
Im Rahmen der J-S-M entdecken Sie die Kunst der Kalligraphie
