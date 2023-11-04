GRAND LOTO Salle socioculturelle Siran Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Siran GRAND LOTO Salle socioculturelle Siran, 4 novembre 2023, Siran. Siran,Hérault Grand Loto avec Nombreux Lots

16 Quines & 4 Cartons pleins

Buvette.

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

Salle socioculturelle

Siran 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Big Lotto with many prizes

16 Quines & 4 full boxes

Refreshment bar Una gran lotería con muchos premios

16 Quines y 4 Cajas Completas

Bar de refrescos Großes Lotto mit vielen Preisen

16 Quines & 4 volle Kartons

Getränkestand Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, Siran Autres Lieu Salle socioculturelle Adresse Salle socioculturelle Ville Siran Departement Hérault Lieu Ville Salle socioculturelle Siran latitude longitude 43.31288;2.660362

Salle socioculturelle Siran Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/siran/