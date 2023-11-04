GRAND LOTO Salle socioculturelle Siran
Siran,Hérault
Grand Loto avec Nombreux Lots
16 Quines & 4 Cartons pleins
Buvette.
2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.
Salle socioculturelle
Siran 34210 Hérault Occitanie
Big Lotto with many prizes
16 Quines & 4 full boxes
Refreshment bar
Una gran lotería con muchos premios
16 Quines y 4 Cajas Completas
Bar de refrescos
Großes Lotto mit vielen Preisen
16 Quines & 4 volle Kartons
Getränkestand
