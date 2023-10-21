[Concert] Bazil Salle Scène en Mer Petit-Caux, 21 octobre 2023, Petit-Caux.

Petit-Caux,Seine-Maritime

Après avoir foulé les scènes de nombreux festivals français et européens, Bazil se produira à Petit-Caux.

Le chanteur a contribué avec plusieurs artistes internationaux comme Major Lazer, Manudigital ou bien encore Naâman. L’artiste proposera un show musical moderne, urbain et coloré. Tout sera réuni pour offrir aux spectateurs une soirée rythmée.

Lesquels pourront se déhancher sur des morceaux aux sonorités reggae, afrobeat, soul et rap.

>Billetterie en ligne par ici : www.mairie-petit-caux.notre-billetterie.fr

>Billetterie disponible au Musée d’Histoire de la Vie Quotidienne du mardi au dimanche de 14h à 18h.

2023-10-21 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . .

Salle Scène en Mer

Petit-Caux 76370 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Having already graced the stages of numerous French and European festivals, Bazil will be performing in Petit-Caux.

The singer has worked with a number of international artists, including Major Lazer, Manudigital and Naâman. The artist will offer a modern, urban and colorful musical show. Everything will come together to offer spectators a rhythmic evening.

They’ll be able to sway to tunes featuring reggae, afrobeat, soul and rap.

>Online ticketing here: www.mairie-petit-caux.notre-billetterie.fr

>Pick-up available at the Musée d’Histoire de la Vie Quotidienne, Tuesday to Sunday, 2pm to 6pm

Tras su paso por numerosos festivales franceses y europeos, Bazil actuará en Petit-Caux.

El cantante ha colaborado con numerosos artistas internacionales, entre ellos Major Lazer, Manudigital y Naâman. El artista ofrecerá un espectáculo musical moderno, urbano y colorista. Todo se conjugará para ofrecer a los espectadores una velada llena de ritmo.

Podrán bailar al ritmo de temas de reggae, afrobeat, soul y rap.

>Retire sus entradas aquí: www.mairie-petit-caux.notre-billetterie.fr

>Entradas disponibles en el Musée d’Histoire de la Vie Quotidienne de martes a domingo, de 14.00 a 18.00 h

Nachdem er die Bühnen zahlreicher französischer und europäischer Festivals betreten hat, wird Bazil in Petit-Caux auftreten.

Der Sänger hat mit mehreren internationalen Künstlern wie Major Lazer, Manudigital oder auch Naâman zusammengearbeitet. Der Künstler wird eine moderne, urbane und farbenfrohe Musikshow bieten. Alles wird vereint, um den Zuschauern einen rhythmischen Abend zu bieten.

Die Besucher können zu Reggae-, Afrobeat-, Soul- und Rap-Songs die Hüften schwingen.

>Online-Tickets hier: www.mairie-petit-caux.notre-billetterie.fr

>Karten können im Musée d’Histoire de la Vie Quotidienne dienstags bis sonntags von 14 bis 18 Uhr erworben werden

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche