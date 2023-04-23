Le stage itinérant – Danses néo-trad Salle roch Grivel, Crest (26)

Le stage itinérant – Danses néo-trad Salle roch Grivel, Crest (26), 23 avril 2023, . Le stage itinérant – Danses néo-trad Dimanche 23 avril, 09h00 Salle roch Grivel, Crest (26) 70 Salle roch Grivel, Crest (26) Salle roch Grivel, 26400 Crest, France Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-23T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-23T21:00:00+02:00

2023-04-23T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-23T21:00:00+02:00 baltrad balfolk

Détails Autres Lieu Salle roch Grivel, Crest (26) Adresse Salle roch Grivel, 26400 Crest, France Age max 110 Lieu Ville Salle roch Grivel, Crest (26)

Salle roch Grivel, Crest (26) https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie//