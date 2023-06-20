Cinéma chez nous Salle Robert Minot Lezay, 20 juin 2023, Lezay.

Lezay,Deux-Sèvres

Cinéma chez nous

« La plus belle pour aller danser » de Victoria Bedos, avec Philippe Katerine

Salle Robert Minot à Lezay

Mardi 20 juin à 20h30

Adulte : 6,5€ Enfant : 5€

Renseignements 05 49 29 49 64.

Salle Robert Minot

Lezay 79120 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Cinéma chez nous

« La plus belle pour aller danser » by Victoria Bedos, with Philippe Katerine

Salle Robert Minot, Lezay

Tuesday June 20 at 8:30pm

Adults: 6.5? Child : 5?

Information 05 49 29 49 64

Cine en casa

« La plus belle pour aller danser » de Victoria Bedos, con Philippe Katerine

Sala Robert Minot en Lezay

Martes 20 de junio a las 20.30 h

Adultos: 6,5 Niños: 5?

Información: 05 49 29 49 64

Kino bei uns

« La plus belle pour aller danser » von Victoria Bedos mit Philippe Katerine

Salle Robert Minot in Lezay

Dienstag, 20. Juni um 20.30 Uhr

Erwachsene: 6,5? Kinder: 5?

Auskunft: 05 49 29 49 64

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par OT Pays Mellois