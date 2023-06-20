Cinéma chez nous Salle Robert Minot Lezay Lezay
Cinéma chez nous Salle Robert Minot Lezay, 20 juin 2023, Lezay.
Lezay,Deux-Sèvres
Cinéma chez nous
« La plus belle pour aller danser » de Victoria Bedos, avec Philippe Katerine
Salle Robert Minot à Lezay
Mardi 20 juin à 20h30
Adulte : 6,5€ Enfant : 5€
Renseignements 05 49 29 49 64.
2023-06-20 à ; fin : 2023-06-20 . EUR.
Salle Robert Minot
Lezay 79120 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Cinéma chez nous
« La plus belle pour aller danser » by Victoria Bedos, with Philippe Katerine
Salle Robert Minot, Lezay
Tuesday June 20 at 8:30pm
Adults: 6.5? Child : 5?
Information 05 49 29 49 64
Cine en casa
« La plus belle pour aller danser » de Victoria Bedos, con Philippe Katerine
Sala Robert Minot en Lezay
Martes 20 de junio a las 20.30 h
Adultos: 6,5 Niños: 5?
Información: 05 49 29 49 64
Kino bei uns
« La plus belle pour aller danser » von Victoria Bedos mit Philippe Katerine
Salle Robert Minot in Lezay
Dienstag, 20. Juni um 20.30 Uhr
Erwachsene: 6,5? Kinder: 5?
Auskunft: 05 49 29 49 64
Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par OT Pays Mellois