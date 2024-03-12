THEATRE SOLO – Cie LES OISEAUX DE MINERVE « Guten Tag Mme Merkel » Salle Robert Métairie – Cinéma Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom, 12 mars 2024, Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom.

Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom,Calvados

Seul en scène épique et satirique sur la vie d’Angela Merkel.

C’est l’histoire de cette politicienne «sans charisme», comme elle aime à se définir elle-même, devenue la femme la plus puissante du monde..

2024-03-12 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-12 . .

Salle Robert Métairie – Cinéma

Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie



An epic, satirical one-woman show about the life of Angela Merkel.

It’s the story of how this « uncharismatic » politician, as she likes to call herself, became the most powerful woman in the world.

Un espectáculo épico y satírico sobre la vida de Angela Merkel.

Es la historia de cómo esta política « poco carismática », como a ella le gusta llamarse, se convirtió en la mujer más poderosa del mundo.

Epische und satirische Einzelszene über das Leben von Angela Merkel.

Es ist die Geschichte einer « uncharismatischen » Politikerin, wie sie sich selbst gerne bezeichnet, die zur mächtigsten Frau der Welt wurde.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité