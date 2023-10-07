Café gourmand animé Salle Robert Delbary Plazac, 7 octobre 2023, Plazac.

Plazac,Dordogne

Café gourmand animé, organisé par l’association Armony au profit du Comité Octobre Rose..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

Salle Robert Delbary

Plazac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Café gourmand with live entertainment, organized by the Armony association in aid of the Comité Octobre Rose.

Café gastronómico con espectáculo en directo, organizado por la asociación Armony en beneficio del Comité Octubre Rosa.

Animierter Gourmetkaffee, organisiert von der Vereinigung Armony zugunsten des Komitees Rosa Oktober.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère