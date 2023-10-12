Braderie d’automne de l’Entraide teichoise. Salle publique Le Teich, 12 octobre 2023, Le Teich.

Le Teich,Gironde

Grande braderie d’automne organisée par l’Entraide teichoise. Venez nombreux faire des affaires à tout petits prix. Vêtements, chaussures, vaisselle, jouets…

Tout public.

Entrée libre..

2023-10-12 fin : 2023-10-14 12:00:00. .

Salle publique rue Claude Laymand

Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Big autumn flea market organized by Entraide teichoise. Come one, come all to make bargains at very low prices. Clothes, shoes, crockery, toys…

Open to all.

Free admission.

Gran mercadillo de otoño organizado por Entraide teichoise. Venga uno, vengan todos a hacer gangas a precios muy bajos. Ropa, zapatos, vajillas, juguetes…

Abierto a todos.

Entrada gratuita.

Großer Herbstbasar, organisiert von der Selbsthilfegruppe Teich. Kommen Sie zahlreich und machen Sie Schnäppchen zu ganz kleinen Preisen. Kleidung, Schuhe, Geschirr, Spielzeug…

Für alle Altersgruppen.

Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT Le Teich