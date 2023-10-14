Expo Photos Salle Polyvlante Saint-germain-des-pres
Expo Photos 14 et 15 octobre Salle Polyvlante
Expo Photos du Saint Germain PhotoClub & Thomas HENNEQUIN
Avec l’aimable participation de l’association « Loisirs et Passion » ainsi que la MJC de Château-Renard
Salle Polyvlante Saint-germain-des-pres Saint-germain-des-pres
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-14T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T18:00:00+02:00
2023-10-15T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-15T18:00:00+02:00
Saint Germain PhotoClub