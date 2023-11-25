MARCHE DU TÉLÉTHON ET DÉFILÉ DE SAINT NICOLAS salle polyvalente Xertigny
Marche familiale de 6km ou 11km environ. Ravitaillement à la faisanderie.
Départ à partir de 9h jusqu’à 14h de la salle polyvalente de Xertigny au profit du téléthon
Sur la journée d’autres animations au profit du Téléthon seront proposées : atelier de travail manuel et animations des associations de Xertigny pour les enfants accompagnés de leurs parents.
Défilé de Saint Nicolas à 18h00.
Buvette et vente de gâteaux. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 20:00:00. 0 EUR.
salle polyvalente
Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est
Family walk, approx. 6km or 11km. Refreshments at the pheasantry.
Departure from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from the Xertigny multi-purpose hall, in aid of the Telethon
During the day, other activities in aid of the Telethon will be on offer: handicraft workshops and activities organized by Xertigny associations for children accompanied by their parents.
Saint Nicolas parade at 6:00 p.m.
Refreshment bar and cake sales
Paseo familiar de unos 6 km u 11 km. Refrigerio en la faisanería.
Salida de las 9.00 a las 14.00 horas de la sala polivalente de Xertigny a beneficio del Teletón
A lo largo del día, habrá otras actividades a favor del Teletón: talleres de manualidades y actividades organizadas por las asociaciones de Xertigny para los niños acompañados de sus padres.
Desfile de San Nicolás a las 18.00 h.
Bar y venta de pasteles
Familienwanderung von ca. 6 km oder 11 km. Verpflegung in der Fasanerie.
Abfahrt ab 9 Uhr bis 14 Uhr von der Mehrzweckhalle in Xertigny zugunsten des Telethons
Über den Tag verteilt werden weitere Veranstaltungen zugunsten des Telethon angeboten: Handarbeitsworkshops und Veranstaltungen der Vereine von Xertigny für Kinder in Begleitung ihrer Eltern.
Parade des Heiligen Nikolaus um 18.00 Uhr.
Getränkestand und Kuchenverkauf
