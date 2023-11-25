MARCHE DU TÉLÉTHON ET DÉFILÉ DE SAINT NICOLAS salle polyvalente Xertigny, 25 novembre 2023, Xertigny.

Xertigny,Vosges

Marche familiale de 6km ou 11km environ. Ravitaillement à la faisanderie.

Départ à partir de 9h jusqu’à 14h de la salle polyvalente de Xertigny au profit du téléthon

Sur la journée d’autres animations au profit du Téléthon seront proposées : atelier de travail manuel et animations des associations de Xertigny pour les enfants accompagnés de leurs parents.

Défilé de Saint Nicolas à 18h00.

Buvette et vente de gâteaux. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

salle polyvalente

Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est



Family walk, approx. 6km or 11km. Refreshments at the pheasantry.

Departure from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from the Xertigny multi-purpose hall, in aid of the Telethon

During the day, other activities in aid of the Telethon will be on offer: handicraft workshops and activities organized by Xertigny associations for children accompanied by their parents.

Saint Nicolas parade at 6:00 p.m.

Refreshment bar and cake sales

Paseo familiar de unos 6 km u 11 km. Refrigerio en la faisanería.

Salida de las 9.00 a las 14.00 horas de la sala polivalente de Xertigny a beneficio del Teletón

A lo largo del día, habrá otras actividades a favor del Teletón: talleres de manualidades y actividades organizadas por las asociaciones de Xertigny para los niños acompañados de sus padres.

Desfile de San Nicolás a las 18.00 h.

Bar y venta de pasteles

Familienwanderung von ca. 6 km oder 11 km. Verpflegung in der Fasanerie.

Abfahrt ab 9 Uhr bis 14 Uhr von der Mehrzweckhalle in Xertigny zugunsten des Telethons

Über den Tag verteilt werden weitere Veranstaltungen zugunsten des Telethon angeboten: Handarbeitsworkshops und Veranstaltungen der Vereine von Xertigny für Kinder in Begleitung ihrer Eltern.

Parade des Heiligen Nikolaus um 18.00 Uhr.

Getränkestand und Kuchenverkauf

