LOTO DU TÉLÉTHON Salle Polyvalente Xertigny, 25 novembre 2023, Xertigny.

Xertigny,Vosges

Loto organisé dans le cadre du Téléthon par les différentes associations de Xertigny.
Loto à 14h00
Ouverture des portes à 12h30. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 12:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 18:00:00. .
Salle Polyvalente
Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est

Loto organized for the Telethon by various Xertigny associations.
Loto at 2:00 pm
Doors open at 12:30

Loto organizado en el marco del Teletón por las distintas asociaciones de Xertigny.
Loto a las 14.00 horas
Apertura de puertas a las 12:30

Lotto, das im Rahmen des Telethon von den verschiedenen Vereinen in Xertigny organisiert wird.
Lotto um 14.00 Uhr
Öffnung der Türen um 12.30 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION