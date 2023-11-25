LOTO DU TÉLÉTHON Salle Polyvalente Xertigny
LOTO DU TÉLÉTHON Salle Polyvalente Xertigny
Xertigny,Vosges
Loto organisé dans le cadre du Téléthon par les différentes associations de Xertigny.
Loto à 14h00
Ouverture des portes à 12h30. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 12:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 18:00:00
Salle Polyvalente
Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est
Loto organized for the Telethon by various Xertigny associations.
Loto at 2:00 pm
Doors open at 12:30
Loto organizado en el marco del Teletón por las distintas asociaciones de Xertigny.
Loto a las 14.00 horas
Apertura de puertas a las 12:30
Lotto, das im Rahmen des Telethon von den verschiedenen Vereinen in Xertigny organisiert wird.
Lotto um 14.00 Uhr
Öffnung der Türen um 12.30 Uhr
