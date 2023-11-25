LOTO DU TÉLÉTHON Salle Polyvalente Xertigny, 25 novembre 2023, Xertigny.

Xertigny,Vosges

Loto organisé dans le cadre du Téléthon par les différentes associations de Xertigny.

Loto à 14h00

Ouverture des portes à 12h30. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 12:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 18:00:00. .

Salle Polyvalente

Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est



Loto organized for the Telethon by various Xertigny associations.

Loto at 2:00 pm

Doors open at 12:30

Loto organizado en el marco del Teletón por las distintas asociaciones de Xertigny.

Loto a las 14.00 horas

Apertura de puertas a las 12:30

Lotto, das im Rahmen des Telethon von den verschiedenen Vereinen in Xertigny organisiert wird.

Lotto um 14.00 Uhr

Öffnung der Türen um 12.30 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION