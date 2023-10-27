OPEN FEDERAL 2023 DE FLÉCHETTES TRADITIONNELLES ACIERS Salle Polyvalente Vagney, 27 octobre 2023, Vagney.

Vagney,Vosges

Compétition nationale ouverte à tous, joueurs licenciés et non licenciés – Dès le vendredi soir warm-up amical (tournoi d’échauffement). La compétition OF proprement dite débutera le samedi pas les catégories individuelles Masculin, Féminine, Junior et Vétéran jusqu’aux finales sur podium et se poursuivra le dimanche par les catégories Double et Double Féminin. Buvette et petite restauration seront disponibles durant tout le week-end et le Club Dart’iste organisera un repas vosgien sur réservation le samedi soir avant la diffusion de la finale de la Coupe du monde de rugby sur écran géant. Inscriptions OF sur le site www.ffdarts.fr – entrée libre. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-27 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-27 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Salle Polyvalente place de la Libération

Vagney 88120 Vosges Grand Est



National competition open to all, licensed and non-licensed players – From Friday evening, friendly warm-up tournament. The OF competition proper begins on Saturday, with individual categories for Men, Women, Juniors and Veterans, through to the podium finals, and continues on Sunday with the Doubles and Women’s Doubles categories. Refreshments and snacks will be available throughout the weekend, and the Club Dart’iste will be hosting a Vosges-style meal on Saturday evening, prior to the broadcast of the Rugby World Cup final on a giant screen. OF registration on www.ffdarts.fr – free admission

Competición nacional abierta a todos, jugadores con o sin licencia – Torneo amistoso de calentamiento el viernes por la tarde. La competición de OF propiamente dicha comenzará el sábado con las categorías individuales masculina, femenina, júnior y veterana hasta las finales del podio, y continuará el domingo con las categorías de dobles y dobles femeninos. Habrá refrescos y tentempiés durante todo el fin de semana, y el Club Dart’iste organizará una comida al estilo de los Vosgos (previa reserva) el sábado por la noche antes de que se proyecte la final de la Copa del Mundo de Rugby en la pantalla gigante. OF inscripción en www.ffdarts.fr – entrada gratuita

Nationaler Wettbewerb, offen für alle Spieler mit und ohne Lizenz – Ab Freitagabend freundschaftliches Warm-up (Aufwärmturnier). Der eigentliche OF-Wettbewerb beginnt am Samstag mit den Einzelkategorien Maskulin, Feminin, Junior und Veteran bis zu den Finalspielen auf dem Podium und wird am Sonntag mit den Kategorien Doppel und Feminin fortgesetzt. Der Club Dart’iste organisiert am Samstagabend ein Vogesenessen mit Reservierung, bevor das Finale des Rugby-Weltcups auf einer Großleinwand übertragen wird. Anmeldung OF auf der Website www.ffdarts.fr – freier Eintritt

