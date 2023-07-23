Les soirées musicales de AMBG à Tauriac Salle polyvalente Tauriac, 23 juillet 2023, Tauriac.

Tauriac,Gironde

Un récital-voyage pétillant de Berlin à Broadway passant par Paris et Londres : où le chant classique se transforme, s’encanaille, pour devenir populaire. De la comédie musicale mélangée à du chant lyrique, ce mélange détonnant est servi sur un plateau par la mélodramatique mezzo, Clara Schmidt, la volcanique soprano, Aurélie Ligerot et le fantastique Benjamin Pras au piano..

2023-07-23 fin : 2023-07-23 . EUR.

Salle polyvalente

Tauriac 33710 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A sparkling voyage-recital from Berlin to Broadway, via Paris and London: where classical singing is transformed, embellished and made popular. This explosive mix of musical comedy and opera is served up on a platter by the melodramatic mezzo Clara Schmidt, the volcanic soprano Aurélie Ligerot and the fantastic Benjamin Pras on piano.

Un chispeante recital-viaje de Berlín a Broadway, pasando por París y Londres: donde el canto clásico se transforma, se embellece y se populariza. Esta explosiva mezcla de comedia musical y ópera está servida en bandeja por la melodramática mezzo Clara Schmidt, la volcánica soprano Aurélie Ligerot y el fantástico Benjamin Pras al piano.

Eine spritzige Recital-Reise von Berlin über Paris und London zum Broadway: wo der klassische Gesang sich verwandelt, sich verkleidet, um populär zu werden. Diese explosive Mischung aus Musical und Operngesang wird von der melodramatischen Mezzo-Sängerin Clara Schmidt, der vulkanischen Sopranistin Aurélie Ligerot und dem fantastischen Benjamin Pras am Klavier auf einem Tablett serviert.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Bourg Cubzaguais Tourisme