Bal trad détendu à Issel Dimanche 8 octobre, 17h00 salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11)

Mini-bal trad à 17h00.

Apportez-votre ravitaillement.

salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11) 5, Chemin de l’Orient
salle polyvalente selon météo, 11400 Issel, France

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-08T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-08T21:00:00+02:00
baltrad balfolk