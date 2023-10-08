Bal trad détendu à Issel salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11)
Bal trad détendu à Issel Dimanche 8 octobre, 17h00 salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11)
Mini-bal trad à 17h00.
Apportez-votre ravitaillement.
source : événement Bal trad détendu à Issel publié sur AgendaTrad
salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11) 5, Chemin de l’Orient
2023-10-08T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-08T21:00:00+02:00
baltrad balfolk