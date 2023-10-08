Bal trad détendu à Issel salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11) Bal trad détendu à Issel salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11), 8 octobre 2023, . Bal trad détendu à Issel Dimanche 8 octobre, 17h00 salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11) Mini-bal trad à 17h00. Apportez-votre ravitaillement. source : événement Bal trad détendu à Issel publié sur AgendaTrad salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11) 5, Chemin de l’Orient

salle polyvalente selon météo, 11400 Issel, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/45508 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-08T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-08T21:00:00+02:00

2023-10-08T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-08T21:00:00+02:00 baltrad balfolk Détails Autres Lieu salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11) Adresse 5, Chemin de l'Orient salle polyvalente selon météo, 11400 Issel, France Age max 110 Lieu Ville salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11) latitude longitude 43.368052;1.990144

salle polyvalente selon météo, Issel (11) https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie//