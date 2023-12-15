Veillée calendale – Yvon ROSIER Salle polyvalente Saint-Restitut, 15 décembre 2023, Saint-Restitut.

Saint-Restitut,Drôme

Venez participer à notre veillée calendale avec le spectacle d’Yvon ROSIER et son pianiste Emmanuel Paterne, puis découvrir les traditions de Noël et déguster les 13 desserts..

2023-12-15 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-15 . EUR.

Salle polyvalente place du colonel Bertrand

Saint-Restitut 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and take part in our calendar evening with a show by Yvon ROSIER and his pianist Emmanuel Paterne, then discover Christmas traditions and taste the 13 desserts.

Venga a participar en nuestra Nochebuena con un espectáculo de Yvon ROSIER y su pianista Emmanuel Paterne, descubra después las tradiciones navideñas y deguste los 13 postres.

Nehmen Sie an unserem kalendarischen Abend mit der Aufführung von Yvon ROSIER und seinem Pianisten Emmanuel Paterne teil, entdecken Sie anschließend die Weihnachtstraditionen und probieren Sie die 13 Desserts.

