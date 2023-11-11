CINÉCO : LE PROCES GOLDMAN – CEDRIC KAHN salle polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte, 11 novembre 2023, Saint-Germain-de-Calberte.

Saint-Germain-de-Calberte,Lozère

Diffusion du film « Le Procès Goldman » de Cédric Kahn à 20h30 à la salle polyvalente.

Policier, Drame, Historique, Judiciaire – Durée : 01h56 min

Origine : France (VF)

Synopsis : Le film retrace le procès de Pierre Goldman, militant et intellectuel….

salle polyvalente

Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie



Showing of the film « Le Procès Goldman » by Cédric Kahn at 8:30 pm at the Salle Polyvalente.

Thriller, Drama, Historical, Judiciary ? Running time: 01h56 min

Origin : France (VF)

Synopsis: The film follows the trial of Pierre Goldman, activist and intellectual…

Proyección de la película « Le Procès Goldman » de Cédric Kahn a las 20.30 h en la Sala polivalente.

Thriller, Drama, Histórico, Judicial ? Duración: 01h56 min

Origen : Francia (VF)

Sinopsis: La película sigue el proceso de Pierre Goldman, activista e intelectual…

Ausstrahlung des Films « Le Procès Goldman » von Cédric Kahn um 20:30 Uhr in der Mehrzweckhalle.

Krimi, Drama, Historischer Film, Gerichtsverhandlung? Dauer: 01h56 min

Herkunft: Frankreich (VF)

Synopsis: Der Film zeichnet den Prozess gegen Pierre Goldman, einen Aktivisten und Intellektuellen, nach…

