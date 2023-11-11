CINÉCO : LE PROCES GOLDMAN – CEDRIC KAHN salle polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
CINÉCO : LE PROCES GOLDMAN – CEDRIC KAHN salle polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte, 11 novembre 2023, Saint-Germain-de-Calberte.
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte,Lozère
Diffusion du film « Le Procès Goldman » de Cédric Kahn à 20h30 à la salle polyvalente.
Policier, Drame, Historique, Judiciaire – Durée : 01h56 min
Origine : France (VF)
Synopsis : Le film retrace le procès de Pierre Goldman, militant et intellectuel….
salle polyvalente
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie
Showing of the film « Le Procès Goldman » by Cédric Kahn at 8:30 pm at the Salle Polyvalente.
Thriller, Drama, Historical, Judiciary ? Running time: 01h56 min
Origin : France (VF)
Synopsis: The film follows the trial of Pierre Goldman, activist and intellectual…
Proyección de la película « Le Procès Goldman » de Cédric Kahn a las 20.30 h en la Sala polivalente.
Thriller, Drama, Histórico, Judicial ? Duración: 01h56 min
Origen : Francia (VF)
Sinopsis: La película sigue el proceso de Pierre Goldman, activista e intelectual…
Ausstrahlung des Films « Le Procès Goldman » von Cédric Kahn um 20:30 Uhr in der Mehrzweckhalle.
Krimi, Drama, Historischer Film, Gerichtsverhandlung? Dauer: 01h56 min
Herkunft: Frankreich (VF)
Synopsis: Der Film zeichnet den Prozess gegen Pierre Goldman, einen Aktivisten und Intellektuellen, nach…
