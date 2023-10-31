HALLOWEEN PARTY Salle polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
HALLOWEEN PARTY Salle polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte, 31 octobre 2023, Saint-Germain-de-Calberte.
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte,Lozère
L’association des parents d’élèves vous invite à « Halloween Party »!
DJ Tomas Mula animera la soirée, déguisement apprécié.
Repas 10€: soupe, tartine, dessert.
Buvette
Entrée gratuite….
2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 . EUR.
Salle polyvalente
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie
The Parents’ Association invites you to the Halloween Party!
DJ Tomas Mula will entertain the evening, disguise appreciated.
10? meal: soup, tartine, dessert.
Refreshment bar
Free admission…
¡La Asociación de Padres te invita a la Fiesta de Halloween!
DJ Tomas Mula amenizará la velada, disfraces bienvenidos.
Comida de 10?: sopa, bocadillo y postre.
Barra de refrescos
Entrada gratuita…
Die Elternvereinigung lädt Sie zur « Halloween Party » ein!
DJ Tomas Mula wird den Abend moderieren, Verkleidungen sind erwünscht.
Essen 10?: Suppe, Brot, Dessert.
Getränkestand
Freier Eintritt…
Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère