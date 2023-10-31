HALLOWEEN PARTY Salle polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte, 31 octobre 2023, Saint-Germain-de-Calberte.

Saint-Germain-de-Calberte,Lozère

L’association des parents d’élèves vous invite à « Halloween Party »!

DJ Tomas Mula animera la soirée, déguisement apprécié.

Repas 10€: soupe, tartine, dessert.

Buvette

Entrée gratuite….

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 . EUR.

Salle polyvalente

Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie



The Parents’ Association invites you to the Halloween Party!

DJ Tomas Mula will entertain the evening, disguise appreciated.

10? meal: soup, tartine, dessert.

Refreshment bar

Free admission…

¡La Asociación de Padres te invita a la Fiesta de Halloween!

DJ Tomas Mula amenizará la velada, disfraces bienvenidos.

Comida de 10?: sopa, bocadillo y postre.

Barra de refrescos

Entrada gratuita…

Die Elternvereinigung lädt Sie zur « Halloween Party » ein!

DJ Tomas Mula wird den Abend moderieren, Verkleidungen sind erwünscht.

Essen 10?: Suppe, Brot, Dessert.

Getränkestand

Freier Eintritt…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère