Brocante – Vide-greniers – Repas dansant Salle polyvalente Saint-Amand, 22 juillet 2023, Saint-Amand.

Saint-Amand,Creuse

Venez partager un moment convivial à l’occasion du troisième vide grenier organisé par l’association la Saint-Amandaise.

7h00 : installation du vide grenier à la salle polyvalente de Saint-Amand.

Inscription jusqu’au 20 juillet au 06 15 68 03 91.

Participation : 1 euros symbolique.

Restauration rapide à la buvette le midi .

Espace enfants (structure gonflable, maquillages…) toute la journée.

Dès 19h apéritif musical avec Jean Christophe Jagaille suivi d’un repas dansant.

2023-07-22 fin : 2023-07-22 . .

Salle polyvalente

Saint-Amand 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and enjoy the third garage sale organized by the Saint-Amandaise association.

7.00 am: set-up for the garage sale at the Saint-Amand multi-purpose hall.

Registration until July 20 on 06 15 68 03 91.

Participation: symbolic 1 euro.

Fast food at the refreshment stand at lunchtime.

Children’s area (inflatable structure, face painting, etc.) all day.

From 7pm, musical aperitif with Jean Christophe Jagaille, followed by dinner and dancing

Ven a disfrutar de la tercera venta de garaje organizada por la asociación Saint-Amandaise.

7.00 h: montaje del mercadillo en la sala polivalente de Saint-Amand.

Inscripciones hasta el 20 de julio en el 06 15 68 03 91.

Participación: simbólica 1 euro.

Comida rápida en el bar a la hora del almuerzo.

Zona infantil (castillo hinchable, pintacaras, etc.) durante todo el día.

A partir de las 19.00 h, aperitivo musical con Jean Christophe Jagaille seguido de cena y baile

Kommen Sie und verbringen Sie einen geselligen Moment anlässlich des dritten von der Vereinigung La Saint-Amandaise organisierten Flohmarkts.

7.00 Uhr: Aufbau des Flohmarkts in der Mehrzweckhalle von Saint-Amand.

Anmeldung bis zum 20. Juli unter 06 15 68 03 91.

Teilnahme: 1 symbolischer Euro.

Mittags Schnellverpflegung an der Bar.

Kinderbereich (Hüpfburg, Schminken usw.) den ganzen Tag über.

Ab 19 Uhr musikalischer Aperitif mit Jean Christophe Jagaille, gefolgt von einem Tanzabend

