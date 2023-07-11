LUTTE CONTRE L’AMBROISIE Salle polyvalente Prévenchères, 11 juillet 2023, Prévenchères.

Prévenchères,Lozère

Une « tournée ambroisie » en Lozère !

7 réunions d’information du 10 au 13 juillet, secteur Est, sur des communes déjà impactées = reconnaitre et apprendre à lutter contre l’ambroisie, plante réglementée à pollens allergènes.

Quel programme ?

….

Salle polyvalente

Prévenchères 48800 Lozère Occitanie



An « ambrosia tour » in Lozère!

7 information meetings from July 10 to 13, in the eastern sector, in communes already affected = recognize and learn how to combat ragweed, a regulated plant with allergenic pollens.

What’s on the agenda?

…

¡Un « tour de la ambrosía » en Lozère!

7 reuniones informativas del 10 al 13 de julio, en el sector oriental, en municipios ya afectados = para reconocer y aprender a combatir la ambrosía, planta regulada con pólenes alergénicos.

¿Qué hay en el orden del día?

…

Eine « Ambrosia-Tour » durch Lozère!

7 Informationsveranstaltungen vom 10. bis 13. Juli, Sektor Ost, in bereits betroffenen Gemeinden = Ambrosia erkennen und lernen, wie man sie bekämpfen kann, eine regulierte Pflanze mit allergenen Pollen.

Welches Programm?

…

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère