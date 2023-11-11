bal folk salle polyvalente , Plateau-des-Petites-Roches (38), 11 novembre 2023, .

bal folk Samedi 11 novembre, 20h00 salle polyvalente , Plateau-des-Petites-Roches (38) 12

En premiere partie jouera Dia Tao avec son accordéon diatonique.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSr6_DC9Fg4

ouverture des portes 20 H00 début du bal 20 H 30

Pour la 2eme partie vous aurez le plaisir de danser avec Kaz Kan Zie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZvM_ahk-xs

Nous vous attendons nombreux et festifs comme à votre habitude !

salle polyvalente , Plateau-des-Petites-Roches (38) 1454, Route des Trois Villages

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-11T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-12T00:00:00+01:00

