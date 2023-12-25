CONCERT DE NOËL Salle polyvalente Montbronn, 25 décembre 2023, Montbronn.

Montbronn,Moselle

Venez partager un moment de convivialité lors du traditionnel Concert de Noël qui fait son grand retour.

Une programmation rock pour vous faire danser avec Bredelers, R’n’J et Solstice.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-12-25 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-25 23:59:00. 15 EUR.

Salle polyvalente rue Notre Dame

Montbronn 57415 Moselle Grand Est



Come and share a moment of conviviality at the traditional Christmas Concert, which is making a comeback.

A rock program to get you dancing with Bredelers, R’n’J and Solstice.

Venga a compartir un momento de convivencia en el tradicional Concierto de Navidad, que vuelve por sus fueros.

Bredelers, R’n’J y Solstice te harán bailar toda la noche.

Das traditionelle Weihnachtskonzert, das ein Comeback feiert, ist ein geselliger Moment.

Ein Rockprogramm, das Sie mit Bredelers, R’n’J und Solstice zum Tanzen bringen wird.

