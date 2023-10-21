SUPER LOTO Salle polyvalente Mittelbronn, 21 octobre 2023, Mittelbronn.

Mittelbronn,Moselle

Super loto organisé à Mittelbronn par l’Association Sports et Loisirs ! Plus de 500 € de bons d’achat, une enceinte 600W, un téléviseur 4K 108 cm, un week-end insolite, une tablette, un repas gastronomique, un « lot surprise » et de nombreux autres lots à gagner… Buvette et buffet assurés.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . .

Salle polyvalente

Mittelbronn 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Super lotto organized in Mittelbronn by the Association Sports et Loisirs! Over 500? in vouchers, a 600W loudspeaker, a 108 cm 4K TV, an unusual weekend, a tablet, a gourmet meal, a « surprise prize » and many other prizes to be won… Refreshments and buffet provided.

¡Súper lotería organizada en Mittelbronn por la Association Sports et Loisirs! Más de 500 € en vales, un altavoz de 600 W, un televisor 4K de 108 cm, un fin de semana insólito, una tableta, una comida gourmet, un « premio sorpresa » y muchos otros premios para ganar…. Refrescos y bufé incluidos.

Super-Lotto, das in Mittelbronn von der Association Sports et Loisirs organisiert wurde! Über 500 ? an Einkaufsgutscheinen, ein 600W-Lautsprecher, ein 108 cm 4K-Fernseher, ein ungewöhnliches Wochenende, ein Tablet, ein gastronomisches Essen, ein « Überraschungspreis » und viele andere Preise zu gewinnen… Getränke und Buffet sind garantiert.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG