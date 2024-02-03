GRAND BAL RAI – CRÉATION ARABESQUES Salle polyvalente Marvejols, 3 février 2024, Marvejols.

Marvejols,Lozère

Grand Bal Rai par Création Arabesques

Une invitation au voyage et à la danse !

Né des traditions musicales populaires algériennes, le rai est un style musical qui s’est propagé et enrichi au gré de mélanges et de modernisations.

Le Grand Bal Rai, d….

2024-02-03 fin : 2024-02-03 . EUR.

Salle polyvalente

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie



Grand Bal Rai by Création Arabesques

An invitation to travel and dance!

Born of popular Algerian musical traditions, rai is a musical style that has spread and been enriched by blending and modernization.

Le Grand Bal Rai, d…

Grand Bal Rai de Création Arabesques

¡Una invitación a viajar y bailar!

Nacido de las tradiciones musicales populares argelinas, el rai es un estilo musical que se ha extendido y enriquecido con mezclas y modernizaciones.

El Grand Bal Rai, d…

Großer Rai-Ball von Création Arabesques

Eine Einladung zu einer Reise und zum Tanzen!

Der aus der algerischen Volksmusiktradition hervorgegangene Rai ist ein Musikstil, der sich durch Vermischungen und Modernisierungen verbreitet und bereichert hat.

Der Grand Bal Rai, d…

