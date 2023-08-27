Marche gourmande Salle polyvalente Linxe, 27 août 2023, Linxe.

Linxe,Landes

La marche gourmande fait son grand retour !!

Un circuit avec des dégustations tout au long du parcours !

N’hésitez plus et appelez pour vous inscrire au 07 66 22 82 73..

2023-08-27 fin : 2023-08-27 12:00:00. .

Salle polyvalente

Linxe 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The gourmet walk is back!

A circuit with tastings along the way!

Call 07 66 22 82 73 to register.

¡Vuelve el paseo gastronómico!

Un circuito con degustaciones por el camino

Llame al 07 66 22 82 73 para inscribirse.

Die Gourmetwanderung feiert ihr großes Comeback!!!

Ein Rundgang mit Verkostungen auf der ganzen Strecke!

Zögern Sie nicht länger und rufen Sie an, um sich anzumelden: 07 66 22 82 73.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme