Marché de Noël de Lavardac Salle polyvalente Lavardac, 10 décembre 2023, Lavardac.

Lavardac,Lot-et-Garonne

Venez vivre la magie de Noël à Lavardac le dimanche 10 décembre !

– Présence du Père Noël de 10h30 à 12h et de 15h à 17h. Une photographe professionnelle sera présente pour immortaliser la rencontre avec le Père Noël. Tarif : 3 euros la photo.

– Chant des élèves à 11h

– Repas sur réservation le midi : couscous et dessert. Tarif : 10 euros la formule adulte. 5 euros la formule enfant.

– Balade à poney offerte par l’APE de 14h à 17h

– Atelier maquillage toute la journée offert par l’APE

– Pêche aux canards au profit de l’APE. Tarif : 3 euros la partie.

Toute la journée : vente de crêpes sucrées, buvette…

Nombreux exposants..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .

Salle polyvalente

Lavardac 47230 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and experience the magic of Christmas in Lavardac on Sunday, December 10!

– Santa Claus will be present from 10.30am to 12pm and from 3pm to 5pm. A professional photographer will be on hand to immortalize your encounter with Santa. Price: 3 euros per photo.

– Students sing at 11 a.m

– Lunch on reservation: couscous and dessert. Price: 10 euros for adults, 5 euros for children.

– Pony ride offered by the APE from 2 to 5 p.m

– Make-up workshop all day, offered by the APE

– Duck fishing in aid of the APE. Price: 3 euros per game.

All day: sale of sweet crêpes, refreshments…

Numerous exhibitors.

Viva la magia de la Navidad en Lavardac el domingo 10 de diciembre

– Papá Noel estará presente de 10:30 a 12:00 y de 15:00 a 17:00 horas. Un fotógrafo profesional inmortalizará su encuentro con Papá Noel. Precio: 3 euros por foto.

– Los alumnos cantan a las 11h

– Almuerzo: cuscús y postre. Precio: 10 euros para adultos y 5 euros para niños.

– Paseo en poni ofrecido por la APE de 14h a 17h

– Taller de maquillaje durante todo el día, ofrecido por la APE

– Pesca de patos a beneficio de la APE. Precio: 3 euros por partida.

Durante todo el día: venta de tortitas dulces, refrescos…

Numerosos expositores.

Erleben Sie am Sonntag, den 10. Dezember den Zauber von Weihnachten in Lavardac!

– Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns von 10:30 bis 12:00 Uhr und von 15:00 bis 17:00 Uhr. Eine professionelle Fotografin wird anwesend sein, um die Begegnung mit dem Weihnachtsmann festzuhalten. Preis: 3 Euro pro Foto.

– Gesang der Schülerinnen und Schüler um 11 Uhr

– Essen auf Vorbestellung am Mittag: Couscous und Dessert. Preis: 10 Euro für Erwachsene, 5 Euro für Kinder.

– Von der EV angebotenes Ponyreiten von 14 bis 17 Uhr

– Schminkworkshop den ganzen Tag über, angeboten von der EV

– Entenangeln zu Gunsten der EV. Preis: 3 Euro pro Spiel.

Den ganzen Tag über: Verkauf von süßen Crêpes, Getränkestand…

Zahlreiche Aussteller.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT de l’Albret