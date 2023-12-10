Marché de Noël de Lavardac Salle polyvalente Lavardac
Lavardac,Lot-et-Garonne
Venez vivre la magie de Noël à Lavardac le dimanche 10 décembre !
– Présence du Père Noël de 10h30 à 12h et de 15h à 17h. Une photographe professionnelle sera présente pour immortaliser la rencontre avec le Père Noël. Tarif : 3 euros la photo.
– Chant des élèves à 11h
– Repas sur réservation le midi : couscous et dessert. Tarif : 10 euros la formule adulte. 5 euros la formule enfant.
– Balade à poney offerte par l’APE de 14h à 17h
– Atelier maquillage toute la journée offert par l’APE
– Pêche aux canards au profit de l’APE. Tarif : 3 euros la partie.
Toute la journée : vente de crêpes sucrées, buvette…
Nombreux exposants..
Salle polyvalente
Lavardac 47230 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and experience the magic of Christmas in Lavardac on Sunday, December 10!
– Santa Claus will be present from 10.30am to 12pm and from 3pm to 5pm. A professional photographer will be on hand to immortalize your encounter with Santa. Price: 3 euros per photo.
– Students sing at 11 a.m
– Lunch on reservation: couscous and dessert. Price: 10 euros for adults, 5 euros for children.
– Pony ride offered by the APE from 2 to 5 p.m
– Make-up workshop all day, offered by the APE
– Duck fishing in aid of the APE. Price: 3 euros per game.
All day: sale of sweet crêpes, refreshments…
Numerous exhibitors.
Viva la magia de la Navidad en Lavardac el domingo 10 de diciembre
– Papá Noel estará presente de 10:30 a 12:00 y de 15:00 a 17:00 horas. Un fotógrafo profesional inmortalizará su encuentro con Papá Noel. Precio: 3 euros por foto.
– Los alumnos cantan a las 11h
– Almuerzo: cuscús y postre. Precio: 10 euros para adultos y 5 euros para niños.
– Paseo en poni ofrecido por la APE de 14h a 17h
– Taller de maquillaje durante todo el día, ofrecido por la APE
– Pesca de patos a beneficio de la APE. Precio: 3 euros por partida.
Durante todo el día: venta de tortitas dulces, refrescos…
Numerosos expositores.
Erleben Sie am Sonntag, den 10. Dezember den Zauber von Weihnachten in Lavardac!
– Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns von 10:30 bis 12:00 Uhr und von 15:00 bis 17:00 Uhr. Eine professionelle Fotografin wird anwesend sein, um die Begegnung mit dem Weihnachtsmann festzuhalten. Preis: 3 Euro pro Foto.
– Gesang der Schülerinnen und Schüler um 11 Uhr
– Essen auf Vorbestellung am Mittag: Couscous und Dessert. Preis: 10 Euro für Erwachsene, 5 Euro für Kinder.
– Von der EV angebotenes Ponyreiten von 14 bis 17 Uhr
– Schminkworkshop den ganzen Tag über, angeboten von der EV
– Entenangeln zu Gunsten der EV. Preis: 3 Euro pro Spiel.
Den ganzen Tag über: Verkauf von süßen Crêpes, Getränkestand…
Zahlreiche Aussteller.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT de l’Albret