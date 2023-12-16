CHARIVARI, OÙ ES-TU PAPA ? – MARIANNE PASQUET Salle polyvalente Langogne, 16 décembre 2023, Langogne.

Langogne,Lozère

“Charivari, où es-tu papa ?”

En lien avec le spectacle “Charivari, où es-tu papa ?”, découvrez les illustrations originales réalisées par Marianne Pasquet issues du livre audio jeunesse (paru aux édition La Montage secrète), à l’origine de ce spectac….

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16

Salle polyvalente

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie



charivari, où es-tu papa?

In connection with the show « Charivari, où es-tu papa », discover the original illustrations by Marianne Pasquet from the children?s audio book (published by La Montage secrète), which was the inspiration for this show…

charivari, ¿dónde estás papá?

Con motivo del espectáculo Charivari, où es-tu papa, descubra las ilustraciones originales de Marianne Pasquet del audiolibro infantil (publicado por La Montage secrète), que sirvió de inspiración para el espectáculo.

charivari, wo bist du Papa?

In Verbindung mit der Aufführung Charivari, wo bist du Papa? entdecken Sie die Originalillustrationen von Marianne Pasquet aus dem Jugendhörbuch (erschienen im Verlag La Montage secrète), das der Aufführung zugrunde liegt.

