Automn’Arts, exposition d’arts Salle polyvalente Landiras, 22 octobre 2023, Landiras.

Landiras,Gironde

Exposition d’ art ( peinture, écrivains, ferronnerie et autres ).

Initiations, ateliers et spectacle.

Restauration sur place..

2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 18:00:00. .

Salle polyvalente

Landiras 33720 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Art exhibitions (painting, writers, ironwork and others).

Initiations, workshops and show.

Catering on site.

Exposiciones de arte (pintura, escritores, forja y otros).

Iniciaciones, talleres y espectáculo.

Restauración in situ.

Kunstausstellungen (Malerei, Schriftsteller, Schmiedekunst und andere).

Einführungen, Workshops und Aufführungen.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par OT Cadillac-Podensac