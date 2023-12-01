Téléthon Salle polyvalente La Chapelle-d’Aurec
Téléthon Salle polyvalente La Chapelle-d’Aurec, 1 décembre 2023, La Chapelle-d'Aurec.
La Chapelle-d’Aurec,Haute-Loire
Après-midi au profit du téléthon
Nombreuses animations.
Salle polyvalente
La Chapelle-d’Aurec 43120 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Afternoon in aid of the telethon
Lots of entertainment
Tarde a beneficio del telemaratón
Mucha diversión
Nachmittag zugunsten des Telethons
Zahlreiche Animationen
