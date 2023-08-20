27E MARCHE POPULAIRE INTERNATIONALE Salle polyvalente Hultehouse, 20 août 2023, Hultehouse.

Hultehouse,Moselle

Le Club Vosgien de Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg organise sa 27e marche populaire internationale au départ de Hultehouse ! 3 parcours balisés au choix : 5, 10 et 20 km, sans difficultés particulières. Boisson et petite collation à chacun des 4 postes de contrôle. Départ entre 7 et 14h. L’événement est ouvert à tous. Les enfants de moins de 10 ans doivent obligatoirement être accompagnés. Restauration et buvette à la salle des fête !

La licence de participation FFSP est délivrée au départ. Portant les timbres de contrôle, elle donne droit aux tampons IVV sur les carnets internationaux disponibles au retour.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-08-20 07:00:00 fin : 2023-08-20 . 3 EUR.

Salle polyvalente rue de l’École

Hultehouse 57820 Moselle Grand Est



The Club Vosgien de Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg is organizing its 27th international popular walk, starting in Hultehouse! a choice of 3 marked routes: 5, 10 and 20 km, with no particular difficulties. Drinks and snacks at each of the 4 checkpoints. Departure between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event is open to all. Children under 10 must be accompanied. Catering and refreshments in the village hall!

The FFSP participation license is issued at the start. Carrying the control stamps, it entitles the holder to IVV stamps on the international carnets available on return.

El Club Vosgien de Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg organiza su 27ª marcha popular internacional, con salida en Hultehouse 3 recorridos señalizados a elegir: 5, 10 y 20 km, sin dificultades particulares. Bebidas y tentempiés en cada uno de los 4 puntos de control. Salidas entre las 7.00 y las 14.00 horas. El evento está abierto a todos. Los menores de 10 años deberán ir acompañados. Catering y refrescos en la sala del pueblo

La licencia de participación FFSP se entregará en la salida. Lleva los sellos de control y da derecho a sellos IVV en los carnets internacionales disponibles a la vuelta.

Der Club Vosgien de Phalsbourg-Lutzelbourg organisiert seine 27. internationale Volkswanderung mit Start in Hultehouse! 3 markierte Strecken zur Auswahl: 5, 10 und 20 km, ohne besondere Schwierigkeiten. Getränke und kleine Snacks an jedem der 4 Kontrollposten. Start zwischen 7 und 14 Uhr. Die Veranstaltung ist für alle offen. Kinder unter 10 Jahren müssen zwingend begleitet werden. Verpflegung und Getränke in der Festhalle!

Die FFSP-Teilnehmerlizenz wird am Start ausgestellt. Sie trägt die Kontrollstempel und berechtigt zu IVV-Stempeln in den internationalen Carnets, die auf der Rückreise erhältlich sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG