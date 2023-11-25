BOURSE AUX VETEMENTS, JOUETS ET PUERICULTURE SALLE POLYVALENTE Cheminot, 25 novembre 2023, Cheminot.

Cheminot,Moselle

Cette bourse aux vêtements est sous forme de dépôt vente.

Collection automne-hiver.

De 0 à 16 ans

Inscription : bourselesptitsloups@gmail.com. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-25 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 13:00:00. 0 EUR.

SALLE POLYVALENTE rue du Chateau

Cheminot 57420 Moselle Grand Est



This clothing exchange is a consignment sale.

Autumn-winter collection.

From 0 to 16 years old

Registration : bourselesptitsloups@gmail.com

Esta bolsa de ropa es un depósito de ventas.

Colección otoño-invierno.

De 0 a 16 años

Inscripción: bourselesptitsloups@gmail.com

Diese Kleiderbörse ist in Form eines Lagerverkaufs.

Kollektion für Herbst und Winter.

Von 0 bis 16 Jahren

Anmeldung: bourselesptitsloups@gmail.com

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ