BOURSE AUX VETEMENTS, JOUETS ET PUERICULTURE SALLE POLYVALENTE Cheminot
BOURSE AUX VETEMENTS, JOUETS ET PUERICULTURE SALLE POLYVALENTE Cheminot, 25 novembre 2023, Cheminot.
Cheminot,Moselle
Cette bourse aux vêtements est sous forme de dépôt vente.
Collection automne-hiver.
De 0 à 16 ans
Inscription : bourselesptitsloups@gmail.com. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-11-25 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 13:00:00. 0 EUR.
SALLE POLYVALENTE rue du Chateau
Cheminot 57420 Moselle Grand Est
This clothing exchange is a consignment sale.
Autumn-winter collection.
From 0 to 16 years old
Registration : bourselesptitsloups@gmail.com
Esta bolsa de ropa es un depósito de ventas.
Colección otoño-invierno.
De 0 a 16 años
Inscripción: bourselesptitsloups@gmail.com
Diese Kleiderbörse ist in Form eines Lagerverkaufs.
Kollektion für Herbst und Winter.
Von 0 bis 16 Jahren
Anmeldung: bourselesptitsloups@gmail.com
Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ