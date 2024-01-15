Rosa Bursztein – Nouveau spectacle Salle Paul Fort Nantes, 15 janvier 2024, Nantes.

2024-01-15 
Horaire : 20:30
Gratuit : non 30 € BILLETTERIES :- 02 40 89 65 01 (Compagnie du Café-Théâtre)- sur www.nantes-spectacles.com  

Seule en scène. Dans son précédent spectacle, elle nous parlait d’amour. C’était chic, cash et surtout très drôle. De retour à Nantes avec un nouveau spectacle !

Salle Paul Fort Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Nantes 44000

Nantes Spectacle