- Cet évènement est passé
Ateliers d’art floral Salle paroissiale Vicq-sur-Gartempe
Ateliers d’art floral Salle paroissiale Vicq-sur-Gartempe, 21 septembre 2023, Vicq-sur-Gartempe.
Vicq-sur-Gartempe,Vienne
Art floral et Compagnie vous propose des ateliers d’art floral une fois par mois à la salle paroissiale.
Venez apprendre à réaliser de magnifiques compositions florales autour de thématiques de saison.
Le matériel est fournit par l’intervenante.
Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Noella Marronneau: 06.11.50.55.35.
2023-09-21 fin : 2023-09-21 18:00:00. .
Salle paroissiale rue de l’église
Vicq-sur-Gartempe 86260 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Art Floral et Compagnie offers floral art workshops once a month at the parish hall.
Come and learn how to make beautiful floral arrangements around seasonal themes.
The material is provided by the instructor.
Information and registration with Noella Marronneau: 06.11.50.55.35
Art Floral et Compagnie ofrece talleres de arte floral una vez al mes en el salón parroquial.
Venga y aprenda a hacer bellos arreglos florales en torno a temas estacionales.
El material es proporcionado por el instructor.
Información e inscripciones con Noella Marronneau: 06.11.50.55.35
Art floral et Compagnie bietet Ihnen einmal im Monat im Pfarrsaal Blumenkunst-Workshops an.
Lernen Sie, wunderschöne Blumenarrangements rund um saisonale Themen zu gestalten.
Das Material wird von der Dozentin gestellt.
Weitere Informationen und Anmeldungen bei Noella Marronneau: 06.11.50.55.35
Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par ACAP