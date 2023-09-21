Ateliers d’art floral Salle paroissiale Vicq-sur-Gartempe, 21 septembre 2023, Vicq-sur-Gartempe.

Vicq-sur-Gartempe,Vienne

Art floral et Compagnie vous propose des ateliers d’art floral une fois par mois à la salle paroissiale.

Venez apprendre à réaliser de magnifiques compositions florales autour de thématiques de saison.

Le matériel est fournit par l’intervenante.

Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Noella Marronneau: 06.11.50.55.35.

2023-09-21 fin : 2023-09-21 18:00:00. .

Salle paroissiale rue de l’église

Vicq-sur-Gartempe 86260 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Art Floral et Compagnie offers floral art workshops once a month at the parish hall.

Come and learn how to make beautiful floral arrangements around seasonal themes.

The material is provided by the instructor.

Information and registration with Noella Marronneau: 06.11.50.55.35

Art Floral et Compagnie ofrece talleres de arte floral una vez al mes en el salón parroquial.

Venga y aprenda a hacer bellos arreglos florales en torno a temas estacionales.

El material es proporcionado por el instructor.

Información e inscripciones con Noella Marronneau: 06.11.50.55.35

Art floral et Compagnie bietet Ihnen einmal im Monat im Pfarrsaal Blumenkunst-Workshops an.

Lernen Sie, wunderschöne Blumenarrangements rund um saisonale Themen zu gestalten.

Das Material wird von der Dozentin gestellt.

Weitere Informationen und Anmeldungen bei Noella Marronneau: 06.11.50.55.35

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par ACAP