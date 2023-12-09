SALON DU TATOUAGE WINTER TATTOO SHOW salle Olympie – rue du Gymnase Réding, 9 décembre 2023, Réding.

Réding,Moselle

Ce salon du tatouage organisé par l’Association motards tatoueurs du cœur.

Animations : concert de Sheerdoor et Naestro présence de Henock Cortes, 5 mascottes et père Noël pour les enfants, danse polynésienne, striptease pour les dames et cracheurs de feu.

Une restauration et buvette sont prévues.

L’entrée est payante pour les 16 ans et plus. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 23:59:00. 5 EUR.

salle Olympie – rue du Gymnase

Réding 57445 Moselle Grand Est



This tattoo show is organized by the Association motards tatoueurs du c?ur.

Entertainment: concert by Sheerdoor and Naestro, Henock Cortes, 5 mascots and Santa Claus for the kids, Polynesian dancing, striptease for the ladies and fire-eaters.

Catering and refreshments are provided.

Admission is charged for those aged 16 and over

Esta feria del tatuaje está organizada por la Association motards tatoueurs du cœur.

Entretenimiento: concierto de Sheerdoor y Naestro, Henock Cortes, 5 mascotas y Papá Noel para los niños, danza polinesia, striptease para las damas y tragafuegos.

También habrá comida y refrescos.

La entrada es gratuita para mayores de 16 años

Diese Tattoo-Messe wird von der Association motards tatoueurs du c?ur organisiert.

Animationen: Konzert von Sheerdoor und Naestro Anwesenheit von Henock Cortes, 5 Maskottchen und Weihnachtsmann für die Kinder, polynesischer Tanz, Striptease für die Damen und Feuerschlucker.

Für Essen und Trinken ist gesorgt.

Der Eintritt ist für Personen ab 16 Jahren kostenpflichtig

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG