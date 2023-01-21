Cycle « Inspirantes » Salle Marcel Baudry

Cycle « Inspirantes » 21 janvier et 18 février 2023 Salle Marcel Baudry

Cycles Inspirantes 21/01 : Orlan – Autoportrait « Self Hybridation n°2 » et rapport au corps 18/02 : Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun – L’art du portrait Salle Marcel Baudry 8 rue Maréchal Joffre 44510 Le pouliguen 44510 Cycles Inspirantes 21/01 : Orlan – Autoportrait « Self Hybridation n°2 » et rapport au corps 18/02 : Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun – L’art du portrait

