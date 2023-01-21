Cycle « Inspirantes » Salle Marcel Baudry
Cycle « Inspirantes » Salle Marcel Baudry, 21 janvier 2023, .
Cycle « Inspirantes » 21 janvier et 18 février 2023 Salle Marcel Baudry
Participation: 0
Cycles Inspirantes 21/01 : Orlan – Autoportrait « Self Hybridation n°2 » et rapport au corps 18/02 : Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun – L’art du portrait
Salle Marcel Baudry 8 rue Maréchal Joffre 44510 Le pouliguen 44510
Cycles Inspirantes
21/01 : Orlan – Autoportrait « Self Hybridation n°2 » et rapport au corps
18/02 : Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun – L’art du portrait
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-01-21T14:00:00+01:00
2023-02-18T14:30:00+01:00