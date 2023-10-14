OCTOBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER_La journée Sport pour Tous Salle Manaoc Labenne
OCTOBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER_La journée Sport pour Tous Salle Manaoc Labenne, 14 octobre 2023, Labenne.
Labenne,Landes
OCTOBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER, Inauguration par le LOSC marche et le LOSC jogging de deux cheminements de 6 et 10 kms.
Parcours marche ou course – Départ à 10h30 de Manaoc
Toutes les infos sur le site de la Ville www.ville-labenne.fr.
2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .
Salle Manaoc
Labenne 40530 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
OCTOBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER, Inauguration by LOSC marche and LOSC jogging of two paths of 6 and 10 kms.
Walking or running route – Departure at 10:30 a.m. from Manaoc
For further information, visit www.ville-labenne.fr
OCTUBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER, Inauguración por LOSC marche y LOSC jogging de dos senderos de 6 y 10 kms.
Recorrido a pie o corriendo – Salida a las 10.30 h de Manaoc
Para más información, visite el sitio web de la ciudad en www.ville-labenne.fr
ROSE OCTOBER & MOVEMBER, Einweihung von zwei 6 und 10 km langen Wanderwegen durch den LOSC Walking und den LOSC Jogging.
Wander- oder Laufstrecke – Start um 10:30 Uhr in Manaoc
Alle Infos auf der Website der Stadt www.ville-labenne.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OTI LAS