OCTOBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER_La journée Sport pour Tous Salle Manaoc Labenne, 14 octobre 2023, Labenne.

Labenne,Landes

OCTOBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER, Inauguration par le LOSC marche et le LOSC jogging de deux cheminements de 6 et 10 kms.

Parcours marche ou course – Départ à 10h30 de Manaoc

Toutes les infos sur le site de la Ville www.ville-labenne.fr.

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .

Salle Manaoc

Labenne 40530 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



OCTOBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER, Inauguration by LOSC marche and LOSC jogging of two paths of 6 and 10 kms.

Walking or running route – Departure at 10:30 a.m. from Manaoc

For further information, visit www.ville-labenne.fr

OCTUBRE ROSE & MOVEMBER, Inauguración por LOSC marche y LOSC jogging de dos senderos de 6 y 10 kms.

Recorrido a pie o corriendo – Salida a las 10.30 h de Manaoc

Para más información, visite el sitio web de la ciudad en www.ville-labenne.fr

ROSE OCTOBER & MOVEMBER, Einweihung von zwei 6 und 10 km langen Wanderwegen durch den LOSC Walking und den LOSC Jogging.

Wander- oder Laufstrecke – Start um 10:30 Uhr in Manaoc

Alle Infos auf der Website der Stadt www.ville-labenne.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OTI LAS