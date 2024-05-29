Playground collectif Primavez : cirque Salle Lutxi Borda Saint-Jean-le-Vieux, 29 mai 2024, Saint-Jean-le-Vieux.

Saint-Jean-le-Vieux,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Playground dépend de ses spectateurs, notamment pour soutenir le mât chinois et assurer le bon déroulement du

spectacle. Avec son énergie et sa complicité naturelle, Miguel cherche le public, le taquine. Chacun peut devenir acteur du spectacle et la scène devient un espace de jeu inclusif. Lauréat de plusieurs prix internationaux, Miguel réussit habilement le mélange entre mât chinois, danse, mime et humour et nous embarque dans son univers tendre, naïf et élégant !

+ de 3 ans. sans parole. Durée : 45mn.

2024-05-29

Salle Lutxi Borda

Saint-Jean-le-Vieux 64220 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Playground depends on its spectators to support the Chinese mast and ensure the smooth running of the show

of the show. With his energy and natural complicity, Miguel seeks out and teases the audience. Everyone can become an actor in the show, and the stage becomes an inclusive playground. Winner of several international awards, Miguel skilfully blends Chinese mast, dance, mime and humor, drawing us into his tender, naive and elegant world!

ages 3+. Running time: 45 min

Playground depende de sus espectadores para apoyar al mástil chino y garantizar el buen desarrollo del espectáculo

del espectáculo. Con su energía y su complicidad natural, Miguel busca al público y se burla de él. Todo el mundo puede convertirse en actor del espectáculo, y el escenario se convierte en un patio de recreo inclusivo. Ganador de varios premios internacionales, Miguel mezcla hábilmente el mástil chino, la danza, la mímica y el humor, y nos adentra en su mundo tierno, ingenuo y elegante

para mayores de 3 años. Duración: 45 minutos

Playground ist auf seine Zuschauer angewiesen, vor allem um den chinesischen Mast zu stützen und den reibungslosen Ablauf zu gewährleisten

aufführung zu gewährleisten. Mit seiner Energie und seiner natürlichen Komplizenschaft sucht Miguel das Publikum und neckt es. Jeder kann zum Akteur der Show werden und die Bühne wird zu einem inklusiven Spielraum. Miguel, der mehrere internationale Preise gewonnen hat, schafft gekonnt die Mischung aus chinesischem Mast, Tanz, Pantomime und Humor und nimmt uns mit in seine zarte, naive und elegante Welt!

+ Ab 3 Jahren. Ohne Sprache. Dauer: 45 Min

