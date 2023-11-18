Halloween Salle Louis Jouvet Cosnac, 18 novembre 2023, Cosnac.

Cosnac,Corrèze

Venez fêter Halloween à la salle Louis Jouvet ! Au programme :

14h30-16h : activités créatives (origami, peinture…)

15h-16h : maquillage

16h15 : défilé dans le bourg en passant par la résidence du château de Cosnac

17h15 : animation pinata

17h30 : élection du déguisement le plus terrifiant et le plus croquant

Vente de boissons et de gâteaux..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

Salle Louis Jouvet

Cosnac 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and celebrate Halloween at the Salle Louis Jouvet! On the program:

2.30pm-4pm: creative activities (origami, painting…)

3pm-4pm: face painting

4:15pm: parade through the village, passing by the Château de Cosnac residence

5:15pm: pinata animation

5.30pm: election of the most terrifying and crunchy costume

Drinks and cakes for sale.

¡Ven a celebrar Halloween en la Salle Louis Jouvet! En el programa:

14.30-16.00: actividades creativas (papiroflexia, pintura, etc.)

15.00-16.00: pintacaras

16.15 h: desfile por la ciudad, pasando por la residencia del castillo de Cosnac

17.15 h: animación con piñatas

17.30 h: elección del disfraz más terrorífico y crujiente

Venta de bebidas y pasteles.

Feiern Sie Halloween im Saal von Louis Jouvet! Auf dem Programm stehen:

14:30-16:00 Uhr: Kreative Aktivitäten (Origami, Malen…)

15h-16h: Schminken

16.15 Uhr: Umzug durch den Ort, vorbei an der Residenz des Schlosses Cosnac

17:15 Uhr: Pinata-Animation

17:30 Uhr: Wahl der gruseligsten und knackigsten Verkleidung

Verkauf von Getränken und Kuchen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Brive Tourisme