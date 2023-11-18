Halloween Salle Louis Jouvet Cosnac
Halloween Salle Louis Jouvet Cosnac, 18 novembre 2023, Cosnac.
Cosnac,Corrèze
Venez fêter Halloween à la salle Louis Jouvet ! Au programme :
14h30-16h : activités créatives (origami, peinture…)
15h-16h : maquillage
16h15 : défilé dans le bourg en passant par la résidence du château de Cosnac
17h15 : animation pinata
17h30 : élection du déguisement le plus terrifiant et le plus croquant
Vente de boissons et de gâteaux..
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .
Salle Louis Jouvet
Cosnac 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and celebrate Halloween at the Salle Louis Jouvet! On the program:
2.30pm-4pm: creative activities (origami, painting…)
3pm-4pm: face painting
4:15pm: parade through the village, passing by the Château de Cosnac residence
5:15pm: pinata animation
5.30pm: election of the most terrifying and crunchy costume
Drinks and cakes for sale.
¡Ven a celebrar Halloween en la Salle Louis Jouvet! En el programa:
14.30-16.00: actividades creativas (papiroflexia, pintura, etc.)
15.00-16.00: pintacaras
16.15 h: desfile por la ciudad, pasando por la residencia del castillo de Cosnac
17.15 h: animación con piñatas
17.30 h: elección del disfraz más terrorífico y crujiente
Venta de bebidas y pasteles.
Feiern Sie Halloween im Saal von Louis Jouvet! Auf dem Programm stehen:
14:30-16:00 Uhr: Kreative Aktivitäten (Origami, Malen…)
15h-16h: Schminken
16.15 Uhr: Umzug durch den Ort, vorbei an der Residenz des Schlosses Cosnac
17:15 Uhr: Pinata-Animation
17:30 Uhr: Wahl der gruseligsten und knackigsten Verkleidung
Verkauf von Getränken und Kuchen.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Brive Tourisme