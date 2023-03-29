LOTO DE L’ÉCOLE FILLOL SALLE « LE JOKER’S » – CINTEGABELLE Cintegabelle Catégories d’Évènement: Cintegabelle

LOTO DE L’ÉCOLE FILLOL SALLE « LE JOKER’S » – CINTEGABELLE, 29 mars 2023, Cintegabelle. LOTO DE L’ÉCOLE FILLOL 29 mars – 9 avril SALLE « LE JOKER’S » – CINTEGABELLE Venez nombreux pour participer !

20% des bénéfices reviendront à l’école. SALLE « LE JOKER’S » – CINTEGABELLE RN20, ZA de Jambourt, 31550 Cintegabelle Cintegabelle 31550 Haute-Garonne Occitanie Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-29T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-03-29T23:59:00+02:00

