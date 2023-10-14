Stage Corps et Stress Salle Larrun Sare, 14 octobre 2023, Sare.

Sare,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Sur un cycle de 6 ateliers de 2heures, Arantxa (psychomotricienne) et Camille (infirmière), vous proposent un stage « Corps et Stress », durant lequel vous découvrirez la Yogathérapie et la Psychomoticité pour apprendre à mieux gérer son stress.

Pour plus d’informations, n’hésitez pas à contacter Arantxa et Camille..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 12:00:00. EUR.

Salle Larrun

Sare 64310 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Over a cycle of 6 2-hour workshops, Arantxa (psychomotricist) and Camille (nurse), offer you a « Body and Stress » course, during which you’ll discover Yogatherapy and Psychomoticism to learn how to better manage stress.

For further information, please contact Arantxa and Camille.

Arantxa (psicomotricista) y Camille (enfermera) ofrecen una serie de 6 talleres de 2 horas titulados « Cuerpo y estrés », durante los cuales descubrirás la Yogaterapia y el Psicomotricismo para ayudarte a gestionar mejor tu estrés.

Para más información, ponte en contacto con Arantxa y Camille.

Arantxa (Psychomotorikerin) und Camille (Krankenschwester) bieten Ihnen einen Kurs « Körper und Stress » an, in dem Sie die Yogatherapie und die Psychomotorik kennenlernen und lernen, Ihren Stress besser zu bewältigen.

Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an Arantxa und Camille.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque