3eme Rando-Trail Sympa de la Pleine Lune Salle la Pépite Jumilhac-le-Grand, 25 novembre 2023, Jumilhac-le-Grand.

Jumilhac-le-Grand,Dordogne

Une nuit de pleine lune, une rando à la frontale, un repas chaud à l’arrivée, ça vous tente? Nous oui et on fera la rando, peu importe la météo!

Pédestre : 8 km

Trail : 12 km.

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 00:00:00. .

Salle la Pépite

Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A full moon night, a hike with headlamp, a hot meal at the end, does it tempt you? We do and we’ll do the hike, no matter what the weather!

Pedestrian: 8 km

Trail: 12 km

Una noche de luna llena, una excursión con linterna frontal, una comida caliente al final del día, ¿te tienta? Nosotros sí, y haremos la excursión, ¡haga el tiempo que haga!

Peatón: 8 km

Recorrido: 12 km

Eine Vollmondnacht, eine Wanderung mit Stirnlampen und eine warme Mahlzeit am Ziel – wie klingt das für Sie? Wir schon, und wir machen die Wanderung, egal wie das Wetter ist!

Zu Fuß: 8 km

Trail : 12 km

