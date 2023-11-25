3eme Rando-Trail Sympa de la Pleine Lune Salle la Pépite Jumilhac-le-Grand
Jumilhac-le-Grand,Dordogne
Une nuit de pleine lune, une rando à la frontale, un repas chaud à l’arrivée, ça vous tente? Nous oui et on fera la rando, peu importe la météo!
Pédestre : 8 km
Trail : 12 km.
Salle la Pépite
Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A full moon night, a hike with headlamp, a hot meal at the end, does it tempt you? We do and we’ll do the hike, no matter what the weather!
Pedestrian: 8 km
Trail: 12 km
Una noche de luna llena, una excursión con linterna frontal, una comida caliente al final del día, ¿te tienta? Nosotros sí, y haremos la excursión, ¡haga el tiempo que haga!
Peatón: 8 km
Recorrido: 12 km
Eine Vollmondnacht, eine Wanderung mit Stirnlampen und eine warme Mahlzeit am Ziel – wie klingt das für Sie? Wir schon, und wir machen die Wanderung, egal wie das Wetter ist!
Zu Fuß: 8 km
Trail : 12 km
Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Isle-Auvézère