Bal dansant Salle Jean Jaurès Colombelles, 31 octobre 2023, Colombelles.

Colombelles,Calvados

Préparez-vous à frissonner…Lundi 31 octobre, salle Jean-Jaurès, place Albert-Thomas. Au programme :14h – 17h : Bal des sorcières20h – 22h : Jeu du Hollandais volantBuvette et vente de gâteaux sur place. Venez déguisez et avec des maquillages effrayants !.

2023-10-31 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 22:00:00. .

Salle Jean Jaurès

Colombelles 14460 Calvados Normandie



Get ready to shiver… Monday October 31, salle Jean-Jaurès, place Albert-Thomas. Program:2pm ? 5pm: Witches’ Ball20pm ? 10pm: Flying Dutchman gameBeverage your drinks and sell cakes on site. Come in costume and with scary make-up!

Lunes 31 de octubre, Sala Jean-Jaurès, Place Albert-Thomas. Programa:14.00 h – 17.00 h: Baile de brujas20.00 h – 22.00 h: Juego del Holandés Errante 22.00 h: Juego del Holandés ErranteVenta de bufés y pasteles in situ. Ven disfrazado con maquillaje terrorífico

Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, sich zu gruseln?Montag, 31. Oktober, Jean-Jaurès-Saal, Place Albert-Thomas. Auf dem Programm stehen:14h ? 17h: Hexenball20h ? 22 Uhr: Spiel des Fliegenden HolländersTrinkhalle und Kuchenverkauf vor Ort. Kommen Sie verkleidet und mit gruseliger Schminke!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité