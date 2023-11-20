Ciné passion : Une année difficile Salle Jacques Brel Lalinde, 20 novembre 2023, Lalinde.

Lalinde,Dordogne

Ciné Passion propose la projection : Une année difficile, un film d’Eric Toledano et Olivier Nakache avec Pio Marmaï, Noémie Merlant, Jonathan Cohen.

Albert et Bruno sont surendettés et en bout de course, c’est dans le chemin associatif qu’ils empruntent ensemble qu’ils croisent des jeunes militants écolos. Plus attirés par la bière et les chips gratuites que par leurs arguments, ils vont peu à peu intégrer le mouvement sans conviction….

Salle Jacques Brel

Lalinde 24150 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ciné Passion proposes the screening of Une année difficile, a film by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache starring Pio Marmaï, Noémie Merlant and Jonathan Cohen.

Albert and Bruno are over-indebted and at the end of their tether, and it’s on the community path they’re taking together that they come across a group of young environmental activists. More attracted by the free beer and chips than by their arguments, they gradually join the movement without conviction?

Ciné Passion proyecta Une année difficile, película de Eric Toledano y Olivier Nakache protagonizada por Pio Marmaï, Noémie Merlant y Jonathan Cohen.

Albert y Bruno, sobreendeudados y al límite de sus fuerzas, conocen a un grupo de jóvenes ecologistas en el marco del trabajo comunitario que realizan juntos. Más atraídos por la cerveza gratis y las patatas fritas que por sus argumentos, poco a poco se unen al movimiento sin convicción..

Ciné Passion bietet die Vorführung: Une année difficile, ein Film von Eric Toledano und Olivier Nakache mit Pio Marmaï, Noémie Merlant, Jonathan Cohen.

Albert und Bruno sind überschuldet und am Ende ihres Weges. Auf ihrem gemeinsamen Weg durch die Vereine treffen sie auf junge Öko-Aktivisten. Sie sind mehr von Bier und kostenlosen Chips als von ihren Argumenten angezogen und werden nach und nach Teil der Bewegung, ohne jedoch wirklich davon überzeugt zu sein

