[Théâtre] A la folie Salle Guy de Maupassant Offranville, 20 février 2024, Offranville.

Offranville,Seine-Maritime

La Folie est elle contagieuse ?

Robert vit le grand amour avec Hélène depuis 7 ans.

Les 400 coups avec son meilleur pote Jano sont loin derrière et il est prêt au grand saut : le mariage.

Mais Jano, tout droit sorti de l’hôpital psychiatrique, débarque pour une petite visite.

Un week-end qui va mener ce couple s’aimant passionnément… À la folie !.

Salle Guy de Maupassant

Offranville 76550 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Is madness contagious?

Robert has been in love with Hélène for 7 years.

The 400 coups with his best mate Jano are long behind him, and he’s ready for the big step: marriage.

But Jano, straight out of the psychiatric hospital, turns up for a visit.

It’s a weekend that will drive this passionately loving couple… To madness!

¿Es contagiosa la locura?

Robert lleva 7 años enamorado de Hélène.

Los 400 golpes con su mejor amigo Jano hace tiempo que quedaron atrás y está listo para el gran paso: el matrimonio.

Pero Jano, recién salido de un hospital psiquiátrico, aparece de visita.

Es un fin de semana que llevará a esta pareja apasionadamente enamorada… ¡A la locura!

Ist der Wahnsinn ansteckend?

Robert lebt seit sieben Jahren die große Liebe mit Hélène.

Die wilden Zeiten mit seinem besten Kumpel Jano sind lange vorbei und er ist bereit für den großen Schritt: die Hochzeit.

Doch dann taucht Jano, frisch aus der Psychiatrie entlassen, für einen Kurzbesuch auf.

Ein Wochenende, das das sich leidenschaftlich liebende Paar in die Irre führt… Zum Wahnsinn!

