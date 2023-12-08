ARCHI&TOILE salle georges conchon Clermont-Ferrand, 8 décembre 2023, Clermont-Ferrand.

ARCHI&TOILE Vendredi 8 décembre, 20h30 salle georges conchon gratuit pour les adhérents et PASS 4 séances

La maison de l’architecture Auvergne pour la 14° année vous invite au festival ARCHI&TOILE.

Venez croiser les regards ! Poser-vous des questions ! Visionner la bande annonce ici !

# Dorte Mandrup, l’élégance d’une architecture éthique

→ vendredi 24 novembre | 20h30

Portrait de l’architecte danoise Dorte Mandrup commencé en 2017 et qui a duré quatre ans. Quel rapport au paysage ? Comment travailler en équipe ?

Venez visioner une architecture étonnante et raffraichissante sur les terres scandinaves.

salle georges conchon clermont-ferrand Clermont-Ferrand 63000 Les Salins Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 09 61 56 31 80 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « maison.architecture.auvergne@orange.fr »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Adam Denis », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Ru00e9alisu00e9e par Adam DENIS de chez Gazoline Eiga », « type »: « video », « title »: « Bande-annonce Archi&Toile 2023 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hWl0sR4RuKA/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWl0sR4RuKA », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSU_sESQ3cAHyTw29gp0yXw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWl0sR4RuKA »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-08T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-08T22:00:00+01:00

2023-12-08T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-08T22:00:00+01:00

cinema court metrage