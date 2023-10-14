Concours de belote Salle Géo Legros Sainte-Feyre
Concours de belote Salle Géo Legros Sainte-Feyre, 14 octobre 2023, Sainte-Feyre.
Sainte-Feyre,Creuse
L’association « Sainte Feyre Animation » organise un concours de belote doté de nombreux lots.
Repas : andouille/pommes de terre.
Salle Géo Legros
Sainte-Feyre 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The « Sainte Feyre Animation » association is organizing a belote competition with lots of prizes.
Meal: andouille/potatoes
La asociación « Sainte Feyre Animation » organiza un concurso de belote con muchos premios.
Comida: andouille/patatas
Der Verein « Sainte Feyre Animation » organisiert einen Belote-Wettbewerb mit vielen Preisen.
Mahlzeit: Andouille/Kartoffeln
