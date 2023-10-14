Concours de belote Salle Géo Legros Sainte-Feyre, 14 octobre 2023, Sainte-Feyre.

Sainte-Feyre,Creuse

L’association « Sainte Feyre Animation » organise un concours de belote doté de nombreux lots.

Repas : andouille/pommes de terre.

Salle Géo Legros

Sainte-Feyre 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The « Sainte Feyre Animation » association is organizing a belote competition with lots of prizes.

Meal: andouille/potatoes

La asociación « Sainte Feyre Animation » organiza un concurso de belote con muchos premios.

Comida: andouille/patatas

Der Verein « Sainte Feyre Animation » organisiert einen Belote-Wettbewerb mit vielen Preisen.

Mahlzeit: Andouille/Kartoffeln

